Sports Drama 'Gold' Is Set To Release In China On December 13

Akshay Kumar starrer 2018 blockbuster movie Gold is set to release in China. The story revolves around the problems the Indian Hockey team faced before independence.The movie traces the journey of Tapan Das, who devoted his life to make India win its first gold medal in Hockey Olympic post-independence.

The sports drama is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar. Other notable cast in the movie are Mouni Rai, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, etc.

In India, ‘Gold’ was released on August 15, 2019. The film was a commercial success and earned approximately Rs. 156 crores.

Here is the list of highest-grossing Bollywood movies in China.

1. Dangal: Aamir Khan starrer Dangal was released on May 5, 2017. The movie is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters. The movie earned Rs. 1200 crores and proved to be the most successful movie in China.

2. Secret Superstar: Zaira Wasim starrer small budget movie grossed a colossal 736 crore rupees which were 10 times what the movie earned in India. The movie is based on the inspirational story of a teenage girl who fights against all odds to achieve her goals.

3. Andhadhun: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabbu starrer film was released in China as ‘A Piano Player’. The movie earned 300 crore rupees in the Chinese market. The plot of the movie revolves around a piano player who pretends to be visually impaired.

4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan: This Salman Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer was released in China after 30 months of its release in India. The movie attracted the Chinese audience into the theatres and earned 295 crores rupees. The movie tells the story of a 8-year-old girl who accidentally crosses the border and enters Indian territory.

5. Hindi Medium: Irfan Khan and Saba Khan starrer film Hindi Medium exposes the loopholes of the Indian Education System. The story revolves around a couple who wants to get their daughter admitted in a school which is accepted by the elites of the society. The movie earned a whopping 218 crore rupees in China.

