Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh' & Other Sports Films That Prove Age Is Just A Number

The Indian film industry over the years has given its audience several sports dramas and biopics on famous sports personalities. Having said that, check out Bollywood's blockbuster hits that prove age is just a number when it comes to sports.

Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh is a 2019 film that features Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu. This highly dramatised version of a real-life story is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap. The movie tells the real-life story of two sharpshooter women who are in their 60s. They live in a patriarchal society and prove their potential to the men who try to control their lives. Saand Ki Aankh is based on Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. Saand Ki Aankh went on to make huge numbers at the box-office and was praised by the audience and critics, especially for the actor's performances.

Hawaa Hawaai

Hawaa Hawaai is a 2014 sports film directed by Amole Gupte. The film's plot revolves around Arjun Harishchand Waghmare, an underprivileged kid and his dream to skate. The film chronicles his coach Aniket Bhargava and Arjun's journey towards being a champion skater. Hawaa Hawaai is produced by Fox Star Studios. While Saqib Saleem played the role of a skating coach in the film, Partho Gupte played the skater. The film released in theatres on May 9, 2014, with good reviews.

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii is a comedy sports drama film starring Zain Khan and Rahul Bose as the lead protagonists. The film revolves around the life of Karan, a thirteen-year-old orphan who plays as the youngest team member on the Indian cricket team. Directed by Karanjeet Saluja, the film is based on the Hollywood movie Like Mike. In the film, Rahul Bose plays the captain of the Indian cricket team. Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii also features cricketer Kapil Dev in a cameo in the film.

Dangal

Dangal is a real-life story based on the Phogat family. The film stars Aamir Khan in the role of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra's father. Dangal chronicles around the wrestling journey of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. The biographical sports drama film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan, under his banner Aamir Khan Productions with UTV Motion Pictures and Walt Disney Pictures India.

