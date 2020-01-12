Spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone & Sanya Malhotra At Mumbai Airport

Celebrities were spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone, Shahid Kapoor along with wife Mira Rajput and Sanya Malhotra posed for the paparazzi at the airport.

