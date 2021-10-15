Squid Game's Success Inspires 'Table No. 21' Makers To Plan A Sequel; Read

Squid Game's overarching success has created an uproar in the global entertainment industry, with many filmmakers drawing ideas to develop projects based on Netflix's K-drama. Its popularity among the Indian audiences has now inspired the makers of the 2013 thriller film Table No. 21, which was also based on a live game for a handsome amount of money, to plan a second instalment of the Rajeev Khandelwal and Paresh Rawal starrer.

According to Pinkvilla reports, the film's producer Viki Rajani is planning a sequel to the project and will make an announcement soon. The report further adds that the maker has already started working on the project, whose star cast is touted to be magnanimous this time.

Squid Game inspires Table No. 21 makers to plan the film's sequel

As soon as the South Korean drama rose to success, many eagle-eyed netizens started comparing it to Table No 21, stating the 'conceptual similarities' of the two projects. Many also revisited the Bollywood flick, which was based on Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which talks about the protection of personal liberty and life. Starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Paresh Rawal and Tina Desai in pivotal roles, the film shed light on the social issue of ragging.

Meanwhile, Squid Game has overtaken Bridgerton to become Netflix's most-watched series, crossing over 111 million views in just 17 days of its premiere. The series is based on a game competition, where 456 participants come together to win a whopping ₩45.6 billion prize. The cash strapped contestants participate in six deathly children games, failure of succeeding in which results in the loss of their lives. The series which has been directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung in pivotal roles.

Netflix also uploaded a video to thank the audience for achieving this milestone. It stated, "I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to you all. 111 million of you have joined the ranks of the VIPs making Squid Game #1 show in the world. And for the rest of you, will you seize the opportunity to join the game? Only on Netflix."

It took more than 10 years for Hwang Dong-hyuk to get Squid Game made.



It only took 17 days and 111M global fans to become our biggest ever series at launch (and the first to surpass 100M when it premiered). pic.twitter.com/zVF8GjHIkQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 12, 2021

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NETFLIX KOREA/ TWITTER/ @TABLENO21 MOVIE)