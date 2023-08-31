Sri Sri Ravi Shankar lauds Indian scientists after watching The Vaccine War

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War will make its theatrical debut on September 28. Ahead of its release, screenings were organised for select audiences in the US. Following the positive response, the team showed the film to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who was all praise for them.

The Vaccine War stars Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher.

It is going to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar at the box office on September 28.

Spiritual guru praises Indian scientists

Vivek Agnihotri took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and shared a clip with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The spiritual guru watched The Vaccine War which made him aware of the process of how the Covid vaccine was invented. Sadhguru went on to thank Indian scientists for their hard work during the global crisis.

He said, "Our Indian scientists have done tremendous work and they need all the congratulations in the world for the wonderful work they have done and helped people throughout the world, not just in India, but many countries. It has benefitted your work and dedication and I understand from Vivek Ji that many women have worked on it. Many many congratulations and wishes to you".

Grateful to @SriSri for his appreciation and blessings to the scientists of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory. pic.twitter.com/eZ44Qofd49 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 31, 2023

What is the plot of The Vaccine War?

The Vaccine War brings to light the story of Indian scientists who developed the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin. The vaccine was invented by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

The film is scheduled to release on September 28 and it will be released in 10 plus languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali. The Vaccine War is produced by Pallavi Joshi under the banner I Am Buddha Foundation.