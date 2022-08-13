Sridevi’s Birth Anniversary: Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor Remember Late Mom With Unseen Pics

Sridevi was among the iconic actors in the entertainment industry who won several hearts with her stellar performances in movies. On the late actor’s birth anniversary, her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor took to social media and expressed their love for her by sharing adorable pictures of them together.

Janhvi Kapoor's birthday wish for her mom Sridevi

Goodluck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture from her childhood in which she can be seen sporting a cute blue outfit while her late mother Sridevi can be seen wearing a stunning saree while hugging her from the back. In the caption, she penned a heartfelt note remembering her mother and wishing her a happy birthday. She even mentioned how she missed her more and more every day and added that she loves her forever. The caption read, “Happy birthday Mumma I miss you more and more everyday. I love u forever” (sic)

Numerous celebrities and fans took to the comment section and extended their love to her by adding heart emojis. Zoya Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra, and others poured in love while many fans remembered the late iconic actor on her birth anniversary. Take a look-

On the other hand, even Khushi Kapoor went down memory lane on her mother Sridevi’s 4th birth anniversary and shared a monochrome picture of them together in which Sridevi can be seen kissing Khushi. Take a look-

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Siddharth Sen's film Good Luck Jerry, which premiered on July 29, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, which came as a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. She also recently wrapped up Varun Dhawan co-starrer Bawaal. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor is all set to mark her acting debut with the film The Archies alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and others.

Image: Instagram/@sridevi.kapoor