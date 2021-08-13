Sridevi's Birth Anniversary To Ajay Devgn Meeting Defence Min | Aug 13 Bollywood News

On Sridevi's Birth Anniversary, Actors Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar Pay Tribute

Sridevi is often regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors of the Indian film industry. Sridevi is also often called the 'First Female Superstar' of India. Even after her death, Sridevi has continued to inspire several actors and had left behind a rich legacy. On Sridevi's birth anniversary Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and more remember the late actor. Read more

Deepika Padukone Shares Behind-the-scene Pictures Of Shakun Batra's Film Wrap-up

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a few behind-the-scene pictures as she wraps up her upcoming Shakun Batra film. The film is yet to be titled and also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi opposite Padukone. The actor mentioned in her post that she made a lifetime of memories on the sets of the film. Read more

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Step Out With Son Jeh; See Pictures Here

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted with their sons Taimur and Jeh as they stepped out in the city. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Jeh in February 2021. Saif Ali Khan was spotted with his son Jeh as the father-son duo stepped out in the city. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are already parents to a son named Taimur, born in 2016. Take a look at the pictures here

Defence Min Rajnath Singh Meets Ajay Devgn, Discusses New Film 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Ahead of Independence Day, Bhuj: The Pride of India was released on the OTT platform. On Friday, actor Ajay Devgn, the lead in the movie, met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss his movie. Rajnath Singh shared a picture of his meeting with the actor on his official Twitter account and wished him success. Read more

'Bhuj' Director Reveals His Grandmother Was Among 300 Women Who Built Bhuj Runway

Bhuj: The Pride of India was recently released on the OTT platform ahead of Independence Day. As the movie was released, the director of the movie, Abhishek Dudhaiya revealed the true story behind the movie. Dudhaiya said that his grandmother was among 300 women who built the runway in Bhuj. Read more

(IMAGE: PTI/ AJAY DEVGN TWITTER)

