Sridevi's Death Anniversary: When Late Star Was 'extremely Worried' About Janhvi Kapoor

Legendary actress Sridevi's demise on February 24, 2018 left the country in shock. However, it was her family who was affected the most. Following her demise, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a note in which she wrote that whatever she does, would be in the name of her mother and it was her mother who was the reason for her happiness. Around Dhadak's release, Boney Kapoor had spoken to Deccan Herald and told them that his wife was very worried about the comparison that would be drawn between her daughter and the star herself. She was afraid that her daughter would never be allowed to create a space for herself in the industry but would rather be lost under the shadow of her mother.

Sridevi worried for her daughter's career

Boney Kapoor elaborated in the interview that both Sridevi and he were worried about how unfair the public would be to Janhvi. He especially stressed that the thought of Sridevi's daughter being unfairly compared to his late wife left Sridevi feeling very worried and upset. She also apparently prepared her daughter for these comparisons that would be made but was herself left feeling very uneasy about the situation.

As per Hindustan Times, Janhvi Kapoor had said that since she was Sridevi’s daughter, it was obvious that she would look like her late mother. She further added that the place her mother had in the hearts of her fans was one that was intensely personal and that could not be taken by anyone else, nor did she want to take her mother’s place.

As per the site, Janhvi said that she hoped to get a chance to create her own identity in the film industry, to carve a niche for herself. She said that she didn’t think anyone could be like her mother no matter how much they tried, nor could they give to the industry as much as she had. Janhvi Kapoor said that she thought Sridevi’s contribution to the film industry was unparalleled and no one came close to her as an artist. Janhvi Kapoor has made her mark in the Bollywood industry with hits like Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and she will be seen in the upcoming movies, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht.

