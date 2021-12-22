Bollywood celebrities' lookalikes performing on social media has become a common scenario where fans are coming across people with an uncanny resemblance to stars. After the lookalikes of Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, another social media user Dipali Choudhary has grabbed everyone's attention for her similar looks as of late actor Sridevi. Dipali shared a few reels on Instagram where she can be seen recreating late actors’ iconic scenes.

Fans in awe of social media user's uncanny resemblance to Sridevi

One of the users commented on the video and wrote, “superb act my Beautiful Sridevi.” Another user appreciated her acting skills and wrote, “aar aap brilliant ho shari Devi ki itni acchi acting to koi nhi kar sakta bilkul Aisa lagta hai wo vapis aa gyi.” Another echoed similar thoughts and wrote, “what... seriously 2nd Sridevi,” while another wrote, “Superstar Sridevi.”

Apart from recreating Sridevi’s scene from Chalbaaz, the actor even recreated the late actor’s role from the film Nagina where she starred alongside Rishi Kapoor. Meanwhile, late Sridevi's producer-husband recently marked his debut on Instagram. He recently shared a post with his late wife and captioned, "My heart". Just two months ahead of the legendary actor's death anniversary, her husband Boney Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback picture of himself and his wife. The picture is seemingly Kapoor's "first" after getting married to Sridevi. The gorgeous picture of the couple was clicked in 1984 at Natraj Studios, as per the caption attached with the photo.

The legendary actor, Sridevi, died at the age of 54 while she was attending her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai. The actor accidentally drowned in the bathtub which lead to her uncertain demise after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. Before her death, she was featured in the film Mom which received great appreciation and love from fans.

Image: Instagram/@dipali.choudhary.501/@sridevilover23