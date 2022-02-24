Sridevi's 'Sherni' Co-star Rahul Singh Remembers Late Actor, Recalls Her Work Commitment

The unfortunate demise of one of the most prominent actors of Bollywood, Sridevi, in 2018 left a void in the film industry. On her fourth death anniversary, fans flooded social media with tributes to the late actor and remembered her profound contribution to Bollywood. Starting her career as a child actor, Sridevi starred in Kandhan Karunai at the age of four and continued climbing the ladder of success with her charm and talent.

Having started her career at a young age, the late actor may have felt a deeper connection with child actor Rahul Singh who recalled her commitment towards her work in a recent interview. The actor, who now reviews Bollywood films via social media, is the only child actor who did three films with Sridevi namely Tohfa (1984), Balidaan (1985), and Sherni (1988).

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rahul Singh recalled an incident on the sets of the 1988 film Sherni where Sridevi showcased her tenacity. He recalled a rope scene in Filmcity studio that the late actor had to do. Describing the scene as a 'difficult one', he revealed that the late actor was bleeding. However, she did not 'complain even once'.

Despite the bleeding, the actor continued and completed the entire scene after which she applied an ice pack on her feet, recalled Rahul Singh. Impressed by her dedication, Singh concluded that the actor showed the ''sincerity of a massive star like her''.

Furthermore, he took to his Twitter to express his gratitude towards the late actor for giving him the opportunity of working with her and sharing fond memories together. He wrote, ''#Sridevi Ji 🙏🙏 always thankful to god,for giving me one of the Golden opportunities to work with @SrideviBKapoor Ji as a child artist Worked with Ma'am in #tohfa #balidaan #sherni ❤🙏🙏 photo courtesy #shemaroo movie #sherni @BoneyKapoor #masterrinku''

Sridevi's daughters, Janhvai and Khushi Kapoor also paid tribute to the late actor as the former shared a rare childhood picture and wrote, ''I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever.'' While Khushi simply shared a picture with Sridevi.

