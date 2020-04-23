Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Sridevi's Sepia-toned Pic With Her Parents Is All Things Love

Sridevi remains immortal in the hearts of all her fans for her stellar acting and a profound dedication to every role that she played. Apart from that, Sridevi was also famous for her charm and her vivacious beauty. It’s been two years since Sridevi passed away but even today people cannot stop reminiscing her contribution to Hindi cinema. Recently, a sepia-toned picture of a baby Sridevi has been going viral on social media.

Sridevi can be seen posing with her parents in this beautiful picture

The picture has Sridevi posing with her parents, Ayappan Yanger and Rajeswari Yanger. Sporting an adorable smile and a hairband, Sridevi is making way for a delightful sight. The picture also has Sridevi resembling her younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Take a look at baby Sridevi's picture with her parents which may take you on a trip down the memory lane.

Sridevi's throwback picture with her family was too beautiful to behold

This is not the only throwback picture of the legendary actor which has surfaced on social media. Bollywood photographer Daboo Ratnani had recently shared a beautiful throwback picture of Sridevi posing with her husband Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The Mr. India actor looked stunning in a saree, and also her daughters Janhvi and Khushi can be seen similarly draping the traditional attire in the South Indian style along with a gajra in their hair along with traditional jewellery.

Boney Kapoor can also be seen donning an ethnic look in a sherwani and shawl. The lovely family can be seen striking a lovely smile as they pose together. Check out the beautiful picture.

