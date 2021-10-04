SRK Son Arrested: Salman Khan Reaches Mannat To Meet Shah Rukh | Watch Video Here

Bollywood actor Salman Khan reached the residence of superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday evening after his son Aryan was arested by the NCB in a drugs bust. The actor was seen arriving at Shah Rukh's residence- 'Mannat' in his white Range Rover. Salman was spotted sitting at the front seat, wearing a casual black T-shirt and cap as he reached the gates of Shah Rukh's house to extend support to him. After meeting SRK, Salman Khan left 'Mannat' shortly after.

A Killa court bench on Sunday remanded Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and two others- Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha - to police custody till October 4. The development comes after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa on Saturday evening. During the raid, the NCB seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD, and other drugs. The event organised aboard the cruise ship was found out to be a two-night rave party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. After an eight-hour-long operation, Aryan Khan along with 7 others were detained by the NCB.

Republic Media network also accessed the arrest memo of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. In the memo of arrest, NCB superintendent Visha Vijay Singh said that he places Aryan Khan "s/o Shah Rukh Khan" under arrest for the involvement of consumption, sell and purchase of contraband punishable under NDPS act.

In its argument in court, the NCB stated that an intelligence operation was carried in a cruise that departed from Mumbai for Goa. During the operation, 22 officers got inside the ship in ordinary clothes, and conducted raids starting from 10 am till 2 AM. They recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 23 grams of charas, 22 pills MDMA, and 1.33 lakhs INR from the search. NCB claimed that incriminating chats had been recovered from the phones of the accused, and highlighted the need for further probe. "Custodial interrogation is required," said NCB, seeking Aryan and others' custody for two more days.

Representing Aryan Khan, Advocate Satish Maneshinde argued that the offences were bailable. On hearing the arguments of all sides, the Court dictated the order remanding the accused including Aryan Khan to police custody till October 4.