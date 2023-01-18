SS Rajamouli Calls Priyanka Chopra 'global Superwoman' As She Hosts 'RRR' Screening In LA

'RRR' director SS Rajamouli called Priyanka Chopra a 'global superwoman' as she hosted his film's screening in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Priyanka Chopra shared a couple of pictures from the film's screening on her Instagram Stories and congratulated the team. SS Rajamouli reshared her story and called her a 'global superwoman.'

Sharing pictures of herself with SS Rajamouli and music director MM Keeravaani on her Instagram Story, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations."

She tagged RRRMovie, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava and Chandrabose on her Story.

SS Rajamouli reshared the story and wrote, "You are a global superwoman! Touched by your heart-warming words and intro. Thank you Priyanka for hosting our show and your kind wishes."



Check out a screenshot of Priyanka Chopra and SS Rajamouli's Instagram stories:

RRR at Golden Globes 2023

On January 10, it was for the first time that an Indian film won the Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu' at the Golden Globes Awards 2023.

Apart from bagging the award for Best Song, the Telugu film also won the Best Feature Film in a Foreign Language at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Award in Los Angeles. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles.



The song titled 'Naatu Naatu', which won the award is composed by music director MM Keeravani.

'RRR' is also in the race for BAFTA and Oscars. The nominations for BAFTA will be out on January 19, whereas the nomination list for the Oscars will be shared on January 24.