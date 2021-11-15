SS Rajamouli Thanks 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Makers For Averting Clash At Box Office

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt which was scheduled to release on January 6, 2022, has been postponed. The film was earlier slated to lock horns with SS Rajamouli directorial RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in key roles. Interestingly, the clash has been averted as Gangubai Kathiawadi is now slated to hit the screens on February 18. RRR director SS Rajamouli reacted to the shift in the release date while thanking the makers.

SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and said that he appreciates the decision taken by the Gangubai Kathiawadi makers. Rajamouli also extended his heartfelt wishes to the entire team. “The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi…” he wrote. SS Rajamouli's RRR, which also features Alia in a prominent role, was earlier clashing with Gangubai Kathiawadi's release on January 7, 2022.

The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi..:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 15, 2021

SS Rajamouli reacts to Gangubai Kathawadi release date pushed ahead

The makers shared a statement on social media that read, “We are glad to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Katiawadi has a new release date. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The film will release on 18th February 2022.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s, which revolves around the life of a girl named Gangubai (played by Alia Bhatt) from Kathiawad, who became one of the most powerful women from Kamathipura. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in extended cameos. It also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari.

Apart from Ganguibai Kathiawadi, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) is also not released on Sankranthi as planned earlier. The makers recently announced that the film will be released on April 1 to avoid a clash with RRR. Directed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, the film has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead role. Sarkaru Vaari Paata was initially scheduled to be released in theatres on January 13, in the same week as magnum opus RRR. Meanwhile, the story of RRR chronicles two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

IMAGE: Instagram/SSRajamouli/Aliaabhatt