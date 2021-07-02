SS Rajamouli Upset With 'not Pretty Sight' At Delhi Airport, Fans Urge To Take Cognisance

Prominent director SS Rajamouli who recently landed in Delhi showed his displeasure over the not-so-pleasing sight at the airport. The director narrated the entire story and was disheartened to see how the passengers were "sitting on the floors" or "propping against the walls" to fill in the RT-PCR test forms that were given to all upon the arrival. In his post, the director also requested the concerned authorities to take notice of it as he mentioned creates a bad "impression on the foreigners".

SS Rajamouli shares displeasure over Delhi Airport condition

The Baahubali fame director wrote that he landed at Delhi airport around 1 am in the morning and was shocked to see people sitting on the floor. Not just that, he also spotted ‘stray dogs in the hangar outside the exit gate.’ Requesting the authorities to look into the matter, the director wrote, “Dear @DelhiAirport, arrived at 1 AM by Lufthansa flight. Forms were given to fill for the RT PCR test. All the passengers are sitting on the floors or propping against the walls to fill the forms. Not a pretty sight. Providing tables is a simple service.” In another tweet, he shared, “And surprised to find so many stray dogs in the hangar outside the exit gate. Again not a great first impression of India for the foreigners. Please look into it. Thank you.”

Dear @DelhiAirport,

arrived at 1 AM by lufthanasa flight. Forms were given to fill for the RT PcR test. All the passenges are sitting on the floors or propping against the walls to fill the forms. Not a pretty sight. Providing tables is a simple service. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 2, 2021

And surprised to find so many stray dogs in the hangar outside the exit gate. Again not a great first impression of India for the foreigners. Please look into it. Thank you… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 2, 2021

Several fans of the director took to the comment section and requested the authorities to take cognizance of it immediately. There were a few who even suggested ways that the airport authorities can adopt. One of the users wrote, “Disinfecting the tables is what they are probably trying to avoid. But, you are right. This is not a great sight.” Another user suggested, “Better if the forms are distributed in Flight itself before landing.. so that passengers can fill it up!!” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Many airports didn't have that facility....they can't even put a table there we have to fill the form outside the airport with handling our luggage.” Another user shared his experience of Delhi airport and wrote, “Recently traveled via Delhi. My impression: One of the worst and clumsiest airports I've ever seen.” Meanwhile, on the work front, SS Rajamouli is completing the final schedule of his upcoming magnum opus RRR that stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: SSRAJAMOULI/Instagram/PTI

