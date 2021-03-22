SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Team Feels Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Form A 'fierce & Cool' Combo

Quick links:
The RRR movie team took to Twitter on March 20, 2021, to express their support to the Indian Cricket team and lauded the way they were playing in the India Vs England series. SS Rajamouli’s RRR team shared a tweet by Cricktracker that showed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma side by side while praising their partnership. According to the pictures, Virat Kohli was diagrammatically represented ensconced in fire while Rohit Sharma was depicted as ice, just like the fierce characters of RRR. The post also revealed the total score of India and how much the two cricketers had contributed to that score. The RRR Twitter page wrote “A fiery and cool partnership is bound to be sensational!” while sharing the tweet. They also urged India to win the cup.
A fiery and cool partnership is bound to be sensational! #ViratKohli ðŸ”¥ #RohitSharma ðŸŒŠMarch 20, 2021
Let's win the ðŸ†! ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³#INDvENG @BCCI #RRRMovie https://t.co/bCq2hsExR2
The Story Line of #RRR ! #RRRPressMeet @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 #RamCharan @dvvmovies @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/GqRXrMqbEaMarch 14, 2019
Rajamouli revealed details about his big-budget project RRR, according to Filmibeat. Rajamouli disclosed that RRR was set in the pre-Independence period while discussing the plot. RRR is a fictional story about Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, two warriors. "The movie unveils both of them away from home (in Delhi) before they started fighting for the country. It's a pan-Indian film painted on a large canvas," reads the official statement from the makers of RRR.
Today I feel truly truly grateful.. Cannot wait to begin this beautiful journey with this stellar cast and massive team.. thank you @ssrajamouli sir for giving me this opportunity to be directed by you.. ðŸ’ƒðŸ’ƒðŸ’ƒðŸ’ƒ #RRRPressMeet https://t.co/4LylrkDBr5March 14, 2019
In recent days, the cast of RRR has been the most talked-about subject. Many actors were rumoured to play the role of the leading lady in the upcoming film, including Pooja Hegde, Keerthy Suresh, and Rashmika Mandanna, the article read. Later, it was reported that Alia Bhatt had declined Rajamouli's offer to star in RRR. All such speculation was put to rest by the creators of RRR. Alia Bhatt has now been confirmed to be part of RRR cast and in the film, she will star alongside Ram Charan. Jr NTR, on the other hand, will be seen romancing Daisy Edgar Jones, a British actor and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also appears in the film. Samuthirakani, who starred alongside Rajinikanth in Kaala, will play a key role.
According to the report, Baahubali: The Conclusion was produced on a budget of Rs 250 crore. At the box office, the film grossed more than Rs 1000 crore. It was then speculated that SS Rajamouli would direct a low-budget film next. However, this is not the case. Dhanaya, the film's director, announced at the RRR press conference that the film will be made on a budget of Rs 400 crore. The RRR release date has been set for October 13, 2021.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.