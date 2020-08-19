Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Runs Out Of Steam In First Response On SC's Nod To CBI For Sushant

Issuing his first response after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and chief spokesperson in the matter has said that competent authority or the Mumbai Police Commissioner will talk on the order.

Speaking to media after the verdict, Raut who had not only made derogatory allegations on the relationship of Sushant and his father KK Singh but also opposed CBI probe and called the FIR by Bihar Police an 'interference', refused to comment on the SC order. Raut said that Maharashtra should not be insulted and maintained that the law and order in his state is 'top notch.' He refused to say anything on BJP's demand for resignation of Home Minister and Mumbai Police Commissioner.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh following the Supreme Court's decision. Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home MinisterAnil Deshmukh. Further, Kirit Somaiya called it unfortunate for Mumbai commissioner of police to have not registered an FIR in Sushant's death case for over 60 days. The BJP leader hailed SC's verdict and said that Sushant's family will get justice.

SC's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

