SSR Death Anniversary: Karanvir Bohra Shares Actor's Video, Says ' You Are Dearly Missed'

While the Indian cinema industry is still reeling from the loss of Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many have taken to social media to pay their tribute to the late actor. Among the television stars was actor Karanvir Bohra who took to his Instagram to repost a video on the occasion of SSR's death anniversary. Check out Karanvir Bohra's emotional tribute to the late star.

Karanvir Bohra on SSR death anniversary

On SSR's first death anniversary, many people took to their social media to pay their respects to the late star. Penning down his sorrowful emotions about the tragic event, the Qubool Hai actor reposted Sushant's old video from his Instagram. The late actor had shared a video of a song with the lyrics 'Where have you gone' and credited the artists who created the melodious music.

Karanvir reposted the video writing, 'Heard this song on his feed some “N” number of times...' He continued, '“wherever have you gone?” Whatever you are, you are dearly missed on this planet' with a red heart emoji. The fans flooded the comment section with broken hearts and crying emoji expressing their grief over the actor's untimely death.

Pic credit: Karanvir Bohra IG

More on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary

The tension actor was not alone as several notable stars took to their social media to pay their respects to Sushant. Several celebrities shared memories of them with the late actor while some appreciated the actor's work in his short-lived career. Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram to share memories of them together on the sets of their series.

Stars like Pulkit Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, and Arjun Bijlani took to their social media to share their memories with the late actor. They also added their personal emotional note to the post. Thoughts and prayers for Sushant Singh Rajput's family flooded the social media as well as the demand for justice for the actor's untimely death.

