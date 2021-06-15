SSR Death Anniversary: Sister Meetu Singh Pens Emotional Note, Says 'want You Back'

The entire Bollywood was shocked to hear the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Bandra, Mumbai home. Initially ruled as a suicide, his death case is now being investigated by three central agencies. A year after the tragic death of Sushant, friends and family remembered the late actor on his death anniversary. On SSR's death anniversary, his sister Meetu Singh penned down a lengthy note remembering him.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens down a note on his death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh shared a picture from the puja conducted by SSR's family on his death anniversary. Meetu Singh wrote that many people had brutally used his name for their own gain and are still doing. She wrote that she desperately wanted him to come back. Her note read "My Pride, our Pride,

Since the past few days, grave despair has been brooding in the back of my mind. Last year’s fateful event took all of us by such shock that I have failed to fall back into the normality of everyday life. Many have brutally used you and the majority of them are still doing so. Manipulation is masked by love, selfish motives are hidden behind concern. If only you had people around you who had genuinely cared for you, things would have been so different."

She further wrote "I bore the desperation of wanting you back every day, today the misery was so strong that if the laws that bound us ceased to be, I would have moulded you're being out of my emotions. I would have given you my existence.

When despite all odds we used to get want we wanted for ourselves, you always used to say “Aap kaise kuch bhai kar leti hain na, Ruby di”, I wish those words were true because I desperately want you back but no matter how much I pray, work or talk, you are not coming back. Things just don’t feel right without you, everything I come across reminds me of you. It becomes physically impossible to maintain my composure at times. But I will not let my Mom down, and for Her and your sake, I will try to live life with a purpose of evolution.Jaan, all I want you to know is that your name will always shine in all our hearts and I will do everything in my mortal powers to get you, Justice" (sic).

IMAGE: SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT'S AND MEETU SINGH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.