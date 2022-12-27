SSR Death Case: Ex-Bihar DGP Calls Mortuary Attendant's Comment 'shocking'; Demands Probe

Former Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on December 27 said that the mortuary attendant's comments in the Sushant Singh Rajput case are "shocking". Demanding an investigation, he said that the "bad handling" of the case by Mumbai Police in 2020 was unethical and sad.

"The current comments coming out are shocking. An investigation should be done into the case. If everything was fair, why was our team stopped in Mumbai? The behaviour of the police and government at that time was not correct. The case was given to CBI after Government here recommended it," Pandey said.

The ex-DGP said that the Bihar Police team was not allowed to do an investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He alleged that there was no transparency and that IPS officers were harassed.

"I was the one who had filed an FIR. I sent a team to Mumbai for investigation. Everybody knows what happened to that team. One of our IPS officers was taken into quarantine. I only spoke about Mumbai Police after that. I requested my honourable CM and the case was given to CBI. Bihar CM had helped a lot in this case," Pandey said.

"Then I said that someone was trying to hide something. The bad conduct of the Mumbai Police was unethical and sad. If I had got 15 days, I would have solved the case. Evidence has been destroyed. How much will the CBI do? SIT should help police in the case," he added.

In 2020, a four-member Bihar Police team had come to Mumbai to probe the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was supervising the state police team, was quarantined by the BMC. At that time, Pandey had said that "It is a kind of house arrest."

'Didn't look like suicide; had bruises': Mortuary attendant on SSR case

An employee of Cooper hospital in Mumbai who performed a post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 claimed that the case "didn't look like a suicide". He also claimed that Sushant had "bruises and fracture" on his body.

"I was on duty on 14 and 15 (June 2020). We were told that a VIP body has come. When we unclothed the body, we found that it was Sushant Singh Rajput. We saw something strange. It looked like a different case than suicide," he said.

He also claimed that there were bruises on his body. "It looked like a fracture also. If there was a fracture, how could he have handed himself?" he asked.

Image: Instagram, ANI