Roopkumar Shah, one of Cooper hospital's staff personnel, has claimed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death "appeared to be a murder" and not suicide. Roopkumar Shah, who was part of the late actor's autopsy team, stated that when he saw the actor's body, the marks on his neck looked unusual. The staff official said that he reported the same to his seniors.

Veteran actor and comedian Shekhar Suman spoke to Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview and reacted to the fresh 'murder' claims in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Shekhar Suman said that if there is any truth in Roopkumar Shah’s claims said, then they must be investigated.

“If the remarks will stand in court, law will decide. It might be taken as conjucture,” Suman said.

“He [Roopkumar Shah] said what he felt is what the other side is going to say. He saw the body and raised points,” the actor added. “He [the hospital staff who was SSR’s autopsy team] told seniors but he was told to shut up,” Suman said.

The actor added, “There were bruises also on the body he said. That holds a lot of water. There has to be an iota of truth in what he is saying. It must be investigated. What he has said is what he felt.”

Claims lead ‘to another story’ that ‘needs to be unravelled’: Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman stated that the hospital staff’s new claims have taken the case in a new direction which should be looked into. He said, “All the points were raised. The issue was carried by all TV channels. Those points need to be revisited.”

“What he [Roopkumar Shah] has said should be clubbed with what happened before. This clearly leads to another story and direction. That story needs to be unravelled,” Suman added.

Speaking on the SIT investigation into the Disha Salian death case, Suman said, “The fact that there is SIT [probe] on Disha Salian’s death, even that case was brushed under the carpet.”

He further said, “Sushant's father coming forward and saying these things would carry a lot of weight. He was too griefstricken earlier. I could understand if only he said it was a murder, he is a father. But millions said the same thing.”

SSR death case

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, died on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. Upon his death, it was reported that the actor was suffering from depression.

SSR's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty was taken into custody on the charges of abetment to suicide.

The case, that was first investigated by the Mumbai police, was eventually transferred to the CBI. SSR's case was collectively investigated by the CBI, ED and NCB.

However, SSR's fans and family are still looking for closure in the case.

Image: PTI, Twitter