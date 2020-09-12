Sushant's Denmark-based Friend Opens Up, Says He Was 'wary Of People Stealing AI App Idea'

Slamming the depression narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the late actor's Denmark-based friend Arian Romal on Saturday spoke exclusively to Republic TV about Sushant's tech ideas, his personality, and the ongoing slander campaign against him. As a key testimony on Sushant's death, Arian Roman told Republic TV that Sushant was 'neither depressed nor bipolar' when he met him.

Hitting back at Rhea Chakraborty for accusing Sushant Singh Rajput of consuming drugs and confessing to procure it for him, Arian said, "The character assassination and blaming everything on a deceased person who can't defend himself, is very shameless and wrong."

Arian Romal is a music entrepreneur and has known Sushant for several years now and has been meeting him often — March 2019 is the last he met Sushant, Arian claims.

Talks about his AI-based app plans

"Yes. See, the last conversation that I had with him was last year around March. I was in India for some work and I met him. At a party, we met each other, and he said, 'let's talk about technology'. He was interested in that. He wasn't interested in drinking. So, every single time that I met him at a party, I have never seen him being high, be it on alcohol or drugs. And that's my personal view of what I've seen with my own eyes. AI is 'artificial intelligence'. It's like if you have an I-phone and when you talk to Siri that's an AI replying back. So he was trying to build something like that in a mobile application for the poor people of India. Because a lot of poor people can't spell and write. So he wanted to do a conversation-based AI app," claimed Arian.

"I had a conversation with this guy and I feel really bad about what happened. When they started calling him a drug addict and said things like 'he was helpless, he needed help, someone to take care of him' — I was like that does not make sense in my head. That is not the picture I have of him. In the tech world, trust me when I am telling you guys one thing that you don't have time to eat. You can't just be this person and still think about quantum physics. You cant think about AI. I will give you an example. He was talking about MongoDB. I want to ask the Bollywood people that you know what MongoDB is? His intelligence was a little bit beyond normal. Just because he was behaving differently. He was saying different words or he was using different ways of speech doesn't make him different or depressed," Arian was further heard talking and highlighted in the conversation that he was wary of people stealing his idea.

"I always enjoyed having conversations with him in those parties when he was speaking more about programming languages, programming codes, ideas of the future that will be digital. And he was explaining to me, how he wants to build things and all. I always asked him honestly, 'so what's your idea'. He was like, 'naa, I will not tell you...If I tell you, you're going to steal it and make it.' so, when I hear people saying that he had mental health issues, he was depressed, he was bipolar, I don't see it that way. I just see a guy who was focused in his own way and his own world, where he wants to build something in technology."

Sushant and Arian's meeting at a Party

Arian recalled the first time he met Sushant and said, "See I can tell you about the story when I met Sushant for the first time actually. I think around 4-5 years ago when he was living in Malad. I met him at a party. So, I didn't know who Sushant was. I was sitting next to him actually. And, I had a drink in my hand. And I was looking at him and I was like 'bro where is your drink?'. And, he was like 'Nah, I am not drinking'. He showed me a box where had his diet food in it. He told me that he had to eat it to take care of his health. And, I was like one drink won't damage your body. I said it as a joke. He then told me that he had to take his diet seriously. Just because you are different that doesn't make you sick."

