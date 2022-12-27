SSR's Sister Priyanka Responds To Sushant's Autopsy Attendant Rubbishing Suicide Claim

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh said she knew that it was 'not suicide but murder'. Priyanka said that she is happy that a whistleblower has come out to unravel the cover-up.

"We have been saying this from day one. People all across the globe have been saying this from day one. It's disheartening that 2.5 years later, even after CBI took over the case, we don't have a conclusion. This is disheartening to see. The revelation only gives impacts and reassures the fact that this is happening. The cover-up has been happening for so long," Priyanka said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his rented residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Priyanka said that when she visited Sushant's room, her reaction was "ye toh hua hi nahi hai, kya bol rahe hai ye (This hasn't happened, what are they saying)."

"When I saw that room after seven days, I started screaming and crying. Just entering the room gave me a such spurt of energy. I was screaming that this cannot happen. In my legal profession, I had the opportunity to see suicides in domestic violence cases. I am very well versed with how a person looks post-suicide, what are symptoms and the attending situation. When I entered his room my first reaction was, 'ye toh hua hi nahi hai, kya bol rahe hai ye' (This hasn't happened, what are they saying)," she told Arnab.

Happy that whistleblower has come out to unravel the cover-up': SSR's sister

Priyanka added, "I shuddered over the fact that it was not suicide and he was murdered. I am living with the trauma. I have shared it with CBI. It was not only the gut feeling, it was also my experience as a criminal lawyer. It was a very professional analysis."

On the mortuary attendant's claim that it appeared like "murder" and Sushant's body had bruises, Priyanka said, "We were the first affected party and we were all along the scene of the whole happening. We were aware of how quickly they made us go through this cremation process and how the post-mortem was done without taking permission from family and videography. I'm happy that a whistleblower has come out to unravel the cover-up."

#NationForSSR | We were all along aware of how they were rushing through the cremation, the autopsy at night. We are happy someone is coming to corroborate what we thought: Priyanka Singh @withoutthemind, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput https://t.co/HbKDYgafNU pic.twitter.com/wfzNaHWTRC — Republic (@republic) December 27, 2022

"It's a trauma that we're living. We lost our most loved one. People in our family also lost hope. We saw who we were pitted against. Everyone came together to bury the whole issue and it continues today," she added.

Image: PTI, Republic World