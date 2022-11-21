'Star Wars' Director JJ Abrams Poses With SS Rajamouli, Admits He's A Huge Fan Of 'RRR'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently busy with his film RRR's Oscar campaign. The period drama became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year and was praised by Indian viewers and the audience in the West alike. Recently, Rajamouli met with Hollywood filmmaker JJ Abrams who revealed he is a huge fan of the movie.

Rajamouli recently attended Governors Awards in Los Angeles amid his campaign for RRR for Oscars 2023. During the event, which took place on Sunday, November 20, the Bahubali helmer met with JJ Abrams, who is known for directing Star Wars and a few installments of the Mission Impossible franchise. As Abrams posed for pictures with Rajamouli, he also revealed that he is a "huge fan" of his highly-acclaimed film, RRR. In the photo, Rajamouli could be seen donning a black tuxedo as he shared smiles with the Hollywood director.

The official Twitter account of RRR shared a picture of Rajamouli with Abrams. The photo's caption read, "And the foRRRce continues to be with RRRMovie Hollywood filmmaker @JJAbrams, the director of Star Wars, Mission Impossible and many other remarkable movies, said that he is a HUGE FAN of RRR. Glad to see @SSRajamouli meet him at the Governors Awards."

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles of freedom fighters. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. Set in the 1920s, RRR's lot explores an undocumented period in the lives of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), when both chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Rajamouli spills beans on RRR's sequel

While RRR received a lot of love from the audience, Rajamouli was recently questioned if he is planning to make a sequel to the movie. During the film's screening in Chicago, Rajamouli spilled the beans on RRR's sequel. The filmmaker did not reveal much about the second installment but disclosed that his father has started writing it. He said, "I would absolutely love to. I can’t reveal many details about it but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story."

Image: Instagram/@RRRMovie