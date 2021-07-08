'State Of Siege: Temple Attack': Akshaye Khanna Receives Praises From Lt. Col Sundeep Sen

Actor Akshaye Khanna is set to make a digital debut with his forthcoming movie State of Siege: Temple Attack. In the movie, Akshaye will be seen essaying the role of NSG commander Hanut Singh. The movie, which is directed by Ken Ghosh is based on the 2002 terrorist attack that took place in Akshardham Temple in Gujarat.

Lt. Colonel (retd) Sundeep Sen, who has also acted as advisor and consultant on earlier terror attack movie the State of Siege: 26/11 praised Khanna for his dedication to the role. Sharing his experience working with Akshaye, Lt. Col Sundeep Sen said, "I share a great equation with the entire star cast. Akshaye especially was already prepared and well researched to play an NSG commando. We didn't train Akshaye as such but he was extremely particular about every scene. He would always ask for my feedback after every scene and only then finalise.".

Speaking about his preparedness for handling the arms and ammunitions, Sundeep said "Talking about the other aspects like holding a gun, language and gestures of a black cat, Akshaye was already prepared for it". State of Siege: Temple Attack is all set to release on Zee5 on July 9. It also stars Gautam Rode and Vivek Dahiya.

State of Siege- A ZEE5 original series, based on real-life events

ZEE5 is all set to present its audience with another season in its thriller series State of Siege. The State of Siege: Temple Attack has garnered a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the audience since its trailers and posters came out. The first season, State of Siege: 26/11, was based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that had shaken the global community. It showcased the lesser-known facts and untold stories about the strength and valour of the NSG commandos who saved the city when it was under siege during the horrific terror attacks. In the action-packed film, it will be interesting to see who all will survive till the end.

The new season starring Vinod Khanna's son, the film would again delve into the lives of NSG commandos, who step in to save innocent people when terrorists attack a temple in Gujarat.

