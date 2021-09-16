Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' All Set To Hit Indian Theatres On THIS Date

Steven Spielberg upcoming romantic musical drama West Side Story is all set to hit the theatres. The film is the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim, which is based loosely on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The upcoming film stars Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles, with Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll and Brian d'Arcy James.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story release date India

20th Century Studios India via their social media handles announced the release date of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. The romantic musical drama will release in India on the same day as the United States, that is on December 10, 2021. The makers also dropped the trailer of the movie that shows a classic story of a forbidden love tale between Tony and Maria and the hatred the Jets and Sharks have for one another.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. The movie is a reimagining of the beloved Broadway musical stars Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as María. Rita Moreno, who appeared in the 1961 film, has a supporting role and is an executive producer.

The story of the original Broadway musical is set in the mid-1950s in the Upper West Side of New York City, then a multiracial, blue-collar neighbourhood. The musical explores the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. The members of the Sharks, from Puerto Rico, are taunted by the Jets, a white gang. The young protagonist, Tony, a former member of the Jets and best friend of the gang's leader, Riff, falls in love with Maria, the sister of Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks. The broadway was adapted into a 1961 musical film, co-directed by Robert Wise and Robbins, which starred Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer. The film was nominated for eleven Academy Awards and won ten, including Best Picture.

Image: Instagram/@20thcenturyin