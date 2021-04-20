'Still Crazy In Love': Tina Ambani Wishes Aishwarya, Abhishek On Wedding Anniversary

It's been 14 years since actress Aishwarya Rai tied the knot with actor Abhishek Bachchan in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Celebrating their tale of love and extending her heartfelt wishes, former actress Tina Ambani took to Twitter and penned a sweet note for the couple. Tina looked back at the glorious 14 years that the two have spent together.

Tina Ambani wishes Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan on wedding anniversary

Showering her blessings on the two and sending her love across, Tina wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been 14 years since your beautiful wedding! Still crazy in love, utterly gorgeous, and the most fabulous parents to Aradhya. Blessings and heaps of hugs and love - happy anniversary.” Several fans of the adorable couple were quick enough to send their wishes. One of the users wrote, “Happy anniversary @juniorbachchan and Aishwariya Rai! Proved to be the best celebrity couple and more deserving couple stay happy and stay smile say cheers.” Another user wrote, “Happy anniversary to the lovely couple.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “So nice to see... Most well behaved,khoobsoorat Jodi of movie industry...”

Can’t believe it’s been 14 years since your beautiful wedding! Still crazy in love, utterly gorgeous and the most fabulous parents to Aradhya. Blessings and heaps of hugs and love - happy anniversary ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸@juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/YOUoUvTyy5 — Tina Ambani (@AmbaniTina) April 20, 2021

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh Bachchan's residence in Mumbai. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya, in 2011. The two actors met on the sets of their film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and later worked in Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003. After dating each other for a year, the two decided to take their love to the next level by getting married. Abhishek and Aishwarya have appeared together in many prominent films like Dhoom 2 and Umrao Jaan in 2006, Guru in 2007, Raavan in 2010 and have been praised for their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek is basking in the success of his latest release The Big Bull. Apart from this, he is currently shooting for his next film Dasvi which will also star Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Aishwarya who voiced for Hollywood film Maleficient: Mistress of the Evil, will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s untitled film.

(Image credit: Aish.AbhiFC/ Instagram/ PTI)