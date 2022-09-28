Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin Opens Up On Facing Racism From Fans; 'you Feel..'

Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, known for portraying Lucas Sinclair on the hit Netflix show, recently opened up about experiencing racism from fans. The actor addressed that many people don't follow and support him because he's black, adding that it affected him deeply in the earlier days.

The actor, who started out with Stranger Things at the age of 14, recalled doubting himself and thinking why's he the least favourite among all his co-stars despite being on the show since the beginning. Caleb maintained that he wants to give back love and spread positivity despite the hatred.

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin opens up on facing racism from fans

Appearing at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention, Caleb said, "My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven [Millie Bobby Brown].'”

Adding that he lacks fans' support because he's black, the actor stated, "Sometimes overseas you feel the racism, you feel the bigotry. Sometimes it’s hard to talk about and for people to understand, but when I was younger it definitely affected me a lot.”

He further remembered questioning himself when he started out with Stranger Things, thinking why he had the least number of followers and fans. He continued, "My parents had to be like, ‘It’s a sad truth, but it’s because you’re the Black child on the show… Because I was born with this beautiful chocolate skin, I’m not loved." He concluded that his purpose would still be to spread positivity and love.

Stranger Things is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, where a number of mysterious and supernatural instances occur and impact an ensemble of child and adult characters. Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and more appear in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: AP)