'Stree' Actor Shares THIS For Co-actors On International Women's Day; Watch

On March 8, 2021, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao took to his official Instagram handle and shared a slideshow video featuring the actors he worked with. The video comes as a ‘token of love’ for Rajkummar Rao's co-stars on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Sharing the video, the actor added Coldplay’s Up&Up song. He penned a heartfelt caption for the ‘amazing women’ who helped him and held him while 'climbing the staircase of life’.

Rajkummar Rao pens a heartfelt note for co-actors on International Women's Day

The slideshow video features his girlfriend, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao's co-actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Kharbanda, Shraddha Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mouni Roy, Kangana Ranaut, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Janhvi Kapoor, Geetanjali Thapa, Amrita Puri, Prabhleen Kaur, Shruti Haasan, Parnalekha, Papri Paul, Karishma Rao, Monika and his mother and teachers. As part of the caption, he wrote, “No words can thank for her contribution! But here’s my token of love to every woman who helped me and held me while climbing the staircase of life. Happy 2021 International Women’s Day, to all these amazing women”. As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of his fans rushed to drop lovely comments.

Patralekhaa commented, “Wowwwww” with several emoticons, Vidya Balan, too, dropped a red heart. A fan page commented, “This is really so pretty. Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women out there” with a red heart and shining star emoji. A fan commented, “Omg… You are so thoughtful… You remembered every one of them. Real gentlemen. Stay like this forever. Your kind is rare to find” with a red heart. A user commented, “How can you be so sweet and down to earth?” with a heart eyed-face emoji.

Rajkummar Rao is an active Instagram user as he constantly treats his fans with snippets from his personal and professional life. On March 7, 2021, he shared a pair of pictures with Bhumi Pednekar and Harshavardhan Kulkarni. In the caption, he informed his fans that he wrapped shooting his upcoming film, Badhaai Do. In the first candid picture, Rajkummar and Bhumi can be seen engaged in a fun conversation as they flashed their bright smiles. The second picture showed them posing with the director, Harshavardhan. As for the caption, he wrote, “Out of the sets and straight into your hearts. It’s a WRAP! Can’t wait for y’all to see the film ‘#BadhaaiDo’” with a red heart.

