'Stree' Was Shot In The Heart Of India, Madhya Pradesh; See Locations Here

Stree (2018) is a Bollywood horror comedy that stars actors Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi,Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. This film was shot in a small town called Chanderi. Located in the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh, this town has a deep-rooted culture and traditions.

The film showcases the people of this town living in the fear of an evil spirit called Stree who is believed to abduct men at night. The filmmakers showcase a rustic vibe in the heart of India. From dingy forts to spooky ruins, the film does not fail to give one the chills. Are you wondering, “What were the exact Stree locations”? Here is an insight into the Stree shooting location:

Where was Stree filmed?

Jageshwari Mandir:

This temple is located in Kati ghati, Chanderi. The romantic song, Nazar Na Lag Jaye was reportedly shot here. You can check out the song here.

Hauz Khas Talab:

Some sequences of the Main dil ka darzi hoon song were reportedly shot here. This is the first song that features in the movie Stree. You can check out the song here.

The Raja Rani Mahal:

The Raja Rani Mahal is situated in the Community Centre Province of Madhya Pradesh. The Raja Rani Mahal is featured in a dream sequence of the film. This Mahal is showcased when the protagonist of the film, Vicky wonders whether his love i.e. Shraddha Kapoor is the Stree herself.

Kati Ghati:

Kati Ghati is a famous historical spot of Madhya Pradesh. The last scene of Stree was reportedly shot here. Situated in the Ashoknagar district, this attraction is famous for its ginormous gate. This gateway is used by travellers to enter Chanderi from Malwa or Bundelkhand. This gate was reportedly built by Sher Khan’s son, Jiman Khan in 1480 CE. Sher Khan was the governor of Chanderi. Further various inscriptions in the Nashq and Devnagiri scripts are engraved on this gate.

Some of the other Stree locations include:

Sadar Bazar, Chanderi: Some sequences of Main Dil ka Darzi Hoon song were reportedly shot here.

House285 - Jain's House: Some sequences of Main Dil ka Darzi Hoon song were also shot here. The film also reportedly shot some scenes at haunted locations. It is interesting to note that Chanderi became quite famous after the horror-comedy Stree was shot there. While the filmmakers captured the true essence of Chanderi, it made the fictional plot rather believable.

