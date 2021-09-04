Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee starred in the horror-comedy Stree in 2018. The three actors played three friends in the small town of Chanderi. While Aparshakti Khurana recently starred in the film Helmet alongside Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Verma, the Stree trio came together for a fun promotional video.

When Stree met Helmet

Rajkummar Rao recently joined Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee for their film Helmet's promotion. The funny promotional video was about the social message that Helmet is based on, and showed before and after-effects of watching Helmet. In the video, the trio was seen wearing helmets while stepping inside a supermarket to buy condoms. However, in the aftereffect of Helmet, the three went towards the store without any shame. In the caption, Aparshakti Khurana wrote, "Badlaav" (change). He further wrote, "Before watching Helmet and after watching Helmet😋 Helmet x Stree." The background music of the video had the song Mauka Mauka by Shubham Shirule. The actors' fans were thrilled to watch the three of them together. An Instagram user wrote, "🔥🔥🔥 The Crossover We Need! 😍," while another one commented, "Wowww love to see all my 3 favourites in one reel...👏👏."

The horror comedy film Stree starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. It also cast Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film recently clocked three years and its cast were all celebrating. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Banerjee revealed how his life changed after appearing in the show. He shared a few photos with Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana and wrote, "3 years ago ..My life changed ♥️😊 Thank You to each one of you for showing so much love and support 🙏🤗🤗."

Details about Helmet

Helmet released on Zee5 on September 3. The film's plot revolved around a man named Lucky who plans to steal a truck with his two friends to earn money. The three of them end up stealing several boxes of condoms and accidentally start a company named 'Helmet' to sell them. As they succeed, the rate of abortion and sexually transmitted diseases decreases. The film gave away a much important message and reflected on the embarrassment that people face while buying condoms.

IMAGE: ABHISHEK BANERJEE INSTAGRAM