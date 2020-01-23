'Street Dancer 3D' Cast Includes Dancers From Reality Show 'Dance India Dance'

Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. It is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Music of the Street Dancer 3D is already a massive hit. The story of Street Dancer 3D revolves around the lives of dancers from different nations, who battle it out at an International dance platform.

Remo D' Souza and some of the actors from the film have a long-standing history with each other. Did you know that quite a few actors from the film actually participated in Zee TV's Dance Reality Show Dance India Dance? Remo D'Souza was on the judges' panel on Dance India Dance for three years in a row. Take a look at the list of former Dance India Dance contestants you will see in Street Dancer 3D.

Former Dance India Dance Contestants who will feature in Street Dancer 3D

Salman Yusuff Khan

Image Credit: Salman Yusuff Khan Instagram

Salman Yusuff Khan emerged as the winner of DID season 1. He also featured as a celebrity contestant in Sony's Jhalak Dihkla Ja season 9, but couldn't bag the trophy irrespective of being a finalist. Apart from that, Salman also played an important role in Remo D'Souza's dance film ABCD (2013). He is a popular dancer-turned actor who has a massive female fan-base on social media.

Dharmesh Yelande

Image Credit: Dharmesh Instagram

Dharmesh participated in season 2 of DID in 2010. He was amidst the most-loved Dance India Dance contestants and managed to reach the finals. Dharmesh is currently seen as a team captain in Remo's dance reality show Dance+ 5. He has featured in various movies after his successful stint at DID. Some of his notable performances are in movies like ABCD, ABCD 2, Nawabzaade and Banjo.

Raghav Juyal

Image Credit: Raghav Juyal Instagram

Similar to Dharmesh, Raghav Juyal rose to fame after he first featured in DID. What made the audience notice Raghav Juyal was his unique dancing style 'Raghav's Slow Motion'. He became a rage and has a humongous fan-base on social media. Raghav is also known for his impeccable comic timing on Dance+ 5, wherein he is hosting the show. He has featured in several films.

Punit Pathak

Image Credit: Punit J Pathak Instagram

Punit Pathak is one of the much-talked-about Dance India Dance contestants in season 2. He is also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Punit has always been a part of Remo D'Souza movies be it ABCD, ABCD 2, or Nawabzaade. Street Dancer 3D will Punit's fourth film Remo D'Souza.

