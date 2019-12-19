Street Dancer 3D: Remo D’Souza Speaks About His Experience With The Film & Muqabala Song

Director Remo D'Souza gets candid when Republic Media asks a question at the movie promotion and speaks about the iconic Muqabala song. Remo said that he was scared before shooting the song but since Prabhu Deva himself was in the song hence the shoot sailed smoothly. Speaking of the cast and the fun while shooting the movie, Remo also said that it was difficult to control them as Varun Dhawan and other casts were all were the mischief mongers.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.