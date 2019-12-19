The Debate
Street Dancer 3D: Remo D’Souza Speaks About His Experience With The Film & Muqabala Song

Bollywood News

Remo said that he was scared before shooting the song but since Prabhu Deva himself was in the song hence the shoot sailed smoothly

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Director Remo D'Souza gets candid when Republic Media asks a question at the movie promotion and speaks about the iconic Muqabala song. Remo said that he was scared before shooting the song but since Prabhu Deva himself was in the song hence the shoot sailed smoothly. Speaking of the cast and the fun while shooting the movie, Remo also said that it was difficult to control them as Varun Dhawan and other casts were all were the mischief mongers.

 

 

