'Street Dancer 3D' Shooting Locations: Where Was The Coming-of-age Film Shot?

Helmed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is a 2020 released dance film featuring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. The premise of the film revolves around the life of two rival groups namely Rule Breakers and Street Dancer. Despising each other they participate in a dance battle. However, later the two groups come together for a greater cause surrounding immigrants in foreign countries. Here, we have listed down the real-life shooting locations of Street Dancer 3D.

Street Dancer 3D shooting location

Punjab

The first schedule of the film was shot in Punjab, India including Varun Dhawan, Aparshakti Khurrana and Sonam Bajwa. The announcement of the same was done by producer Bhushan Kumar on his Twitter profile. Kumar wrote, “So it begins! First day, first shot of India's biggest dance film in Punjab. Wishing my best to the team. Break a leg! So it begins! First day, first shot of India's biggest dance film in Punjab. Wishing my best to the team. Break a leg!”.

London

Major portion of the film was filmed in London, as the international dance competition in the film was conducted in London. The commencement of the shooting was announced by director Remo Dsouza himself. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a stunning picture with Shraddha Kapoor and wrote, “#day 1 #london #streetdancer3 #3iscoming with my lovely actor @shraddhakapoor. all the best #teamRD @tseries.official @lizelleremodsouza @varundvn”. Take a look at it:

Even actor Shradhha Kapoor, often took to her social media to keep fans updated about the shooting location of the film. While sharing a behind-the-scenes from 02 Arena, the actor said, “This is us on top of the 02 arena! We had to climb up & then @varundvn & I had to remove all this gear & of course shoot in the freezing cold. P.S - my outfit was shorts & a crop top”.

Apart from Punjab and London, Street Dancer 3D shooting location also included places like Dubai, UAE and Mumbai, as per Gulf News. According to the portal, the climax of the film was filmed at a studio in Mumbai which was specially built by the creators. Here’s taking a quick look at a few other behind-the-scene videos and pictures of the film:

(Promo Image Source: Remo DSouza & Shradhha Kapoor Instagram)

