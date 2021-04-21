'Stretching & Yoga': Esha Deol Shares Tips On How To Get 'daily Dose Of Peace'

The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown has been hard for people to deal with. Several people have suffered mental illness like anxiety, loneliness, and other problems. Influencers and Bollywood celebrities on social media have constantly spread awareness and shared tips on how to deal with mental health amid the tense situation. Bollywood celebrity Esha Deol recently took to Instagram to share tips on how to keep one physically and mentally fit.

Esha Deol shares tips to stay fit

Esha Deol's Latest post on Instagram is all about staying fit during the lockdown at home. She shared a picture of her performing a Yoga Aasan. The former actor was dressed in a pair of grey athleisure outfit. Along with the picture, Esha Deol urged her fans to stay safe. She wrote, "Namastay stay home ðŸ™ðŸ¼namastay safe ! In these trying times it’s important to keep ourselves mentally & physically fit so I get my daily dose of peace here .... stretching & yoga is always a good thing ! So start today from home . #workoutmotivation #wednesdaywisdom #gratitude #stayhomestaysafe ðŸ§¿ðŸ™ðŸ¼"(sic).

Through her post, she explained that staying fit and active is the need of the hour, in these times. She added that she gets her daily dose of peace by stretching and yoga, further urging her fans to start working out from home, from today. Esha Deol often shares pictures from the gym, on her Instagram account. She motivates her fans to lead a healthy lifestyle. Since her teenage, Esha has been keen on sports and classical dancing. She's a trained classical dancer like her mother, actor Hema Malini.

Esha Deol's followers on Instagram praised her fitness and enthusiasm, leaving comments under her motivational post. Some of her followers left comments like 'Fabulous', 'Fit n Fab' under her post while one of her fans was left awestruck with her post. She left a comment, "Thank u for inspiring". Another netizen left a comment, 'Stay home stay safe'.

