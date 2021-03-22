'Student Of The Year' Shooting Locations: Here Are Picturesque Locales Shown In The Film

Student Of The Year is a 2012 Bollywood drama movie starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra. The film revolves around a competition called 'Student Of The Year' in a college in Dehradun where all the students of a college compete with each other at several events from academics to sports and the one who excels in each event wins the title of 'Student Of The Year'. Fort the people wondering about the Student Of The Year shooting locations, here's everything you need to know.

Student Of The Year shooting locations

According to a report by UrbanAsia, the film is shot majorly in Dehradun whereas some parts of the movie are also shot in Shimla. A chunk of Student Of The Year was also shot in Thailand. Several scenes of the movie are also shot in Kashmir.

Student Of The Year detailed plot

Student Of The Year revolves around the flashbacks of the students of St. Theresa College when the Dean of the college Yoginder Vashisht falls gravely ill at the hospitals. The students recall the grand event of the college called 'Student Of The Year' in which all the students participate in several competitions related to academics, sports, and recreation to win the title of 'Student Of The Year'.

The students narrate how this competition shaped them in their individual lives. Rohan Nanda played by Varun Dhawan is the most popular and richest guy in the college, he is the son of Ashok Nanda who is also the trustee of the college. Sahanaya Singhania played by Alia Bhatt is Rohan's girlfriend. Sidharth plays the role of Abhimanyu who becomes very popular because of his amazing skills in every field. Rohan and Abhimanyu become best friends initially but the 'Student Of The Year' competition causes a feud between them.

Student Of The Year cast

Varun Dhawan played the role of Rohan Nanda whereas Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Abhimanyu Singh. Alia Bhatt played the role of Shanay Singhania and Rishi Kapoor played the role of Dean Yoginder Vashist in the movie. Several other actors like Sana Saeed, Sahil Anand, Manasi Rachh, Manjot Singh, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Kayoze Irani, Gautami Kapoor, and Farida Jalal played crucial roles in the movie.

