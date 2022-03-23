'Stunned & Without Words': Ex-Maha CM Fadnavis Reacts After Watching 'The Kashmir Files'

After watching the movie "The Kashmir Files" on Tuesday, Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he was stunned. "Stunned and without words", former CM of Maharashtra Fadnavis tweeted after watching the movie based on the reality of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus.

Devendra Fadnavis, who is the top leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, urged people to watch the movie. He said everyone should see "The Kashmir Files" and claimed that the movie, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicted the true reality.

"Stunned and without words! Everyone should see the 'Kashmir Files' which tell the true history, " Maharashtra Former Chief Minister Fadnavis said while interacting with reporters after watching the movie.

Speaking with reporters, Fadnavis urged people to watch the movie, especially the "pseudo-secular" class. He claimed that the Kashmiri Pandit exodus was intentionally removed from the historical records. He said it is because of the movie, this removed part of history has again come back in front of us.

"The movie is not against any caste or religion", Fadnavis told reporters. "It is against the anti-India elements", he further added.

'Grateful to PM Modi for repealing 370'

Devendra Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repealing article 370. He said, "Regarding the repeal of Section 370, the Prime Minister Hon. I once again thank Narendra Modiji from the bottom of my heart." On 6 August 2019, article 370 was abrogated.

The BJP and its predecessor, the Jan Sangh, had long demanded that Article 370 be repealed to abolish Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Jan Sangh's leader, died in detention in Jammu and Kashmir while leading a protest against the provision.

Fadnavis also recalled Syama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later apotheosised into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, "Where was the sacrifice Mukherjee, That Kashmir is ours!"

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files continues garnering recognition for its narrative depicting the horrifying events of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus that occurred in the 1990s. Based on the real interviews of the first-generation victims, the movie traces their suffering, injustice and political agendas that were hidden from the citizens of the country for over three decades.

To translate their hardships on the big screen, National award-winning actors including the likes of Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and many more were roped in for the movie that depicted Kashmiri Pandit genocide.