Style Check: Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuns In A White Pantsuit, Says 'so Where Were We?'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her new photoshoot. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a white pantsuit. She is seen wearing a blouse style full sleeves deep neck top along with high waist pants. She also wore a gold chain locker with a stone pendant and a thin gold neck chain with a moon and eye pendant. On the makeup side, the actor had a dewy look with brown eye shadow to compliment the jewellery. She also wore peachy red lipstick and kept her straight hair open. Lastly, to complete the look she wore transparent white roped heels. Take a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's photos.

Nushrratt Bharuccha sports a white pantsuit

While sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Right.. So where were we?!?!!" and also added information about her dress and makeup in her caption. The comments section of the post is filled with her fans leaving heart-eye emoticons and complimenting her look. Check it out.

(Image Courtesy: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram post)

Earlier, the actor shared a picture on the occasion of World Environment Day. In the picture, she is sitting on a mat in front of a field and is enjoying the sunset. She posed with the setting sun and wrote, "Happiest when I'm close to nature... aren't we all?

Let's safeguard & preserve our environment. A small action in the right direction will go a long way. Think of how you would like to be a part of this positive change and act on it.#WorldEnvironmentDay" in her caption. Nushrratt is seen wearing a casual top and joggers. Take a look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha on the work front

The actor is popularly known for her roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Dream Girl (2019) and Chhalaang (2020). She was last seen in an anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans that was released on Netflix. It features four short stories directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. In the movie, she played the role of Meenal and was featured in the segment Khilauna. Her character lives in a slum area and knows different ways to sustain in difficult situations. Apart from her, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma and Maneesh Verma were also a part of the film. Other than this, she will be seen in movies like Hurdang and Chhorii.

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

