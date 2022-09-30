Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to begin a new chapter in their life by tying the knot next week. The couple, who has begun with their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi, has left fans drooling over a few glimpses from the functions. Amid strong buzz among the fans for more pictures from the dreamy events, their wedding logo has been revealed.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding logo has been unveiled on social media and it has been designed by Puneet Gupta. The official Instagram page of the designers shared the logo while describing how it was designed specifically keeping the taste of the two stars and their personalities in mind. The pair had an interesting Bollywood-style poster for their 'save the date' invitation.

Puneet Gupta shared the logo and wrote, "Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal #PGTribe Bollywood sweetheart Richa & Ali's Save the date is about celebrating being an 80’s kid and taking inspiration from Vintage Indian poster art. It was kind of interesting to do a very different and quirky take on the couple along with a retro twist and a touch of Bollywood. "

According to designer Puneet Gupta's page, the classy logo was created especially for the couple and was even imprinted on their quirky and colourful invitations. "Ali and Richa are a lovely playful couple and hence we wanted to design something that is reflective of their earthy and fun personality. And there is no better way to represent them than a vintage Bollywood style poster," the post further read.

Earlier, Richa had shared a picture of her Mehendi design which also had the logo on it. As per various reports, the bride and groom are expected to host a grand cocktail party along with a formal dinner on Friday evening, which will be followed by a DJ party. Before tying the knot, the couple also shared a few pictures from their festivities that just reflected their bond and love for each other.

"#RiAli...Mohabbat Mubarak," Richa wrote alongside the two pictures. Reportedly, their pre-wedding festivals is expected to go on till October 2 in the capital city. Their grand reception for friends and fellow industry workers is said to be on October 7, in Mumbai.