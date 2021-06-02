Stylists React To Hina Khan's Remark On Designers Looking Down On TV Stars On Clubhouse

Actor Hina Khan had made a statement regarding the designers of Bollywood last year which has once again become a topic of discussion. Recently, a particular room created on the Clubhouse application by Aishwarya Subramanyam and Santu Mishra discussed how Bollywood killed fashion. Several popular stylists like Ami Patel, Mohit Rai, Sanjana Batra, Nikita Jaisinghani, Meagan Concessio and Tanya Ghavri were a part of the conversation. However, when a topic regarding Hina Khan was put forward in the room, here's how the stylists in the room responded.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a clubhouse room named ‘Did Bollywood Kill Fashion’ had a very interesting discussion about certain things related to the world of fashion. One such topic raised in the room was Hina Khan’s controversial statement against the designers in an interview. The actor had talked about how Indian designers look down on celebrities from the television world. However, Hina didn’t name any designer in her statement. When asked about this, a couple of stylists said that it was the first time they heard such a thing while others chose to remain silent.

Recently, in an interview with the online portal, Hina Khan revealed that she got a lot of messages after her statement. More to the point, she said several designers texted her by saying that they aren’t like that. In the end, she said that things have changed with her after she made that statement.

Hina Khan on the work front

Hina Khan is currently promoting her upcoming song with Shaheer Sheikh called Baarish Ban Jaana. The song will release on June 3, 2021, and is composed by Payal Dev. Stebin Ben and Payal Dev have sung the song whereas Kunaal Vermaa wrote it. Aditya Datt directed the music video. In 2021, Hina Khan worked on music-video projects like Bedard, and Patthar Wargi. On television, she was last seen in the show Naagin 4. Her last movie was Unlock which released in the year 2020. Other Hina Khan's shows and movies include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Hacked.

