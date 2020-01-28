Subhash Ghai's Ram Lakhan Completes 31 Years; Filmmaker Thanks A Fan For His Sweet Gesture

Subhash Ghai is one of the veteran directors Bollywood. He started his career in the Hindi film industry as an actor by essaying small roles in movies like Taqdeer, Aradhana and more. He has directed many blockbuster hits including the likes of Kalicharan, Karz, Khalnayak and more. Ram Lakhan is one such film directed by Subhai Ghai that can never be forgotten by fans.

Ram Lakhan celebrated its 31st anniversary yesterday i.e. on January 27, 2020. On the occasion of the 31 successful years of Ram Lakhan, a fan name Jayant Shah made a special gift for Subhash Ghai. He gifted the filmmaker with a handmade poster of the film. Subhash Ghai, taking to Twitter, expressed his gratitude towards the fans and everyone related to the blockbuster movie.

Have a look at Subhash Ghai’s Tweet here:

Overwhelming greetings from a fan jayant shah with this poster he made for celebrating 31 years of success of RAM LAKHAN which is still alive n enjoyed all over today.

I share all credits to my loving actors technicians musicians for making RAM LAKHAN evergreen as they are👍 pic.twitter.com/u1iN9ba5XM — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 28, 2020

Here’s how fans reacted:

We have enjoyed many movies from your production, why don't you make more, Sir

Good morning, have a nice day 🌹 — haresh dave (@hdave31) January 28, 2020

Mere Do Anmol Ratan...Ek Hai Ram, Duja Lakhan....what an incredible movie this was. Have watched it more than 10 times and still cherish it. kudos to @AnilKapoor @MadhuriDixit @AnupamPKher #JackyShroff #Rakhi and my favorites - Bhanu @SirPareshRawal n #AmarishPuri saab for this — VB (@vijitbanthia) January 28, 2020

Sir I'm your huge fan. Your movie are classic. Khalnayak , Hero , Ram Lakhan , — gautam saharan (@SaharanGautam) January 28, 2020

About the movie Ram Lakhan:

Helmed and produced by Subhash Ghai, Ram Lakhan had an ensemble cast, which included Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and Raakhee. The plot of the film was based on the story of two brothers who part ways due to their ideological differences. However, the story unfolds as the brothers come to each other’s rescue. The movie theatrically released on January 27, 1989, and became the second-highest grossing movie of the year.

