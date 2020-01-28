The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Subhash Ghai's Ram Lakhan Completes 31 Years; Filmmaker Thanks A Fan For His Sweet Gesture

Bollywood News

Ram Lakhan celebrated its 31st anniversary yesterday i.e. on January 27, 2020. On the occasion, a fan name Jayant Shah made a special gift for Subhash Ghai

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
subhash ghai

Subhash Ghai is one of the veteran directors Bollywood. He started his career in the Hindi film industry as an actor by essaying small roles in movies like Taqdeer, Aradhana and more. He has directed many blockbuster hits including the likes of Kalicharan, Karz, Khalnayak and more. Ram Lakhan is one such film directed by Subhai Ghai that can never be forgotten by fans.

Ram Lakhan celebrated its 31st anniversary yesterday i.e. on January 27, 2020. On the occasion of the 31 successful years of Ram Lakhan, a fan name Jayant Shah made a special gift for Subhash Ghai. He gifted the filmmaker with a handmade poster of the film. Subhash Ghai, taking to Twitter, expressed his gratitude towards the fans and everyone related to the blockbuster movie.

Have a look at Subhash Ghai’s Tweet here:

ALSO READ| Did Subhash Ghai Just Announce A Sequel To 1989 Film Ram Lakhan? Here's Proof

Here’s how fans reacted:

ALSO READ| #MeToo : Kate Sharma Accuses Subhash Ghai Of Molestation, Files A Complaint

 

ALSO READ| Jackie Shroff Wears A Never-seen-before Accessory, Surprises His Fans | Check Here

About the movie Ram Lakhan:

Helmed and produced by Subhash Ghai, Ram Lakhan had an ensemble cast, which included Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and Raakhee. The plot of the film was based on the story of two brothers who part ways due to their ideological differences. However, the story unfolds as the brothers come to each other’s rescue. The movie theatrically released on January 27, 1989, and became the second-highest grossing movie of the year.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAN PUTS MODI MASK IN A RALLY
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
MANISH TEWARI SLAMS CENTRE
MP CM'S SITA MANDIR PUSH
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA