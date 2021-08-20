Subhash Ghai Expresses Concern For Critically Ill Friend And Producer Pradeep Guha

Best-known for his stellar work in the 2000 film titled Fiza, Producer Pradeep Guha is reportedly critically ill and admitted in the ICU. The producer is currently in Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital. Subhash Ghai took to his Twitter account on Friday to pray for his dear friend.

Decline in Pradeep Guha’s health

The producer is reportedly critically ill and on a ventilator. He was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer a few weeks ago. His close friend Subhash Ghai took to his Twitter account to express his concern for the producer.

Subhash Ghai expresses concern for producer Pradeep Guha

Subhash Ghai posted a picture of the producer on his Twitter account and announced that he is in Kokilaben hospital’s ICU. He wrote, "We all ⁦ @Whistling_Woods ⁩ pray 4 his early recovery at ⁦kokilaben hospital icu as now. 🙏🏽🙏🏽" He also called Pradeep Guha his 'finest friend' as he extended his prayers to him and wrote, "My heart goes all out to pray for our finest friend #PRADEEP GUHA ⁦ @guhapradeep film producer marketing genius who groomed many top talent in media n entertainment world."

Here is Subhash Ghai’s prayer for Pradeep Guha

My heart goes all out to pray for our finest friend #PRADEEP GUHA ⁦@guhapradeep⁩ film producer marketing genius who groomed many top talent in media n entertainment world. we all ⁦@Whistling_Woods⁩ pray 4 his early recovery at ⁦kokilaben hospital icu as now. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oFFn8c4uxt — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) August 20, 2021

Pradeep Guha films

Pradeep Guha is famously known for Fiza, which starred Karishma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. Apart from Fiza, Guha has also had a role to play in the romantic drama, Phir Kabhi. The film starred Mithun Chakraborty and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Picture Credits: Pradeep Guha, Subhash Ghai-Twitter