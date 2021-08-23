Subhash Ghai Pays Tribute To Producer Pradeep Guha; Says 'always Indebted For Your Love'

Fiza producer Pradeep Guha who was battling cancer passed away on August 21. The news of his sudden demise had left the entire industry in shock. Several Bollywood stars who had the privilege of working with the producer took to their respective social media handles and mourned the death of the producer and media personality. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai who shared a 25-year long friendship with Guha penned a moving tribute on Instagram and recalled old memories of shooting films and their association.

Subhash Ghai mourns the demise of Pradeep Guha

Subhash shared a picture of the deceased on Instagram and penned a note while thanking him for his ‘love and support.’ “Goodbye, my friend #Pradeep Guha. I will always be indebted for your genuine love n support to I needed n we all ⁦‪@Whistling_Woods⁩ international 4 your enriched guidance as a director on board since its birth. U were the makers of many in our industry I can say proudly. Good bless you. RIP MY FRIEND,” he wrote.

Guha had been diagnosed with liver cancer and was critically ill. He was currently in the ICU at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital In Mumbai. According to various reports, the producer was being treated by the best doctors in Mumbai and specialists from New York. However, his condition deteriorated despite best efforts within the next 48 to 72 hours.

Guha was the managing director of 9X Media. He is now survived by his wife Papia and son Sanke. The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee also shared his tribute for the late Pradeep Guha. The actor stated, "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about my friend @guhapradeep's passing away !! May you rest in peace Pradeep." Other than the two, several other stars like Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta Anupam Kher, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta among many others paid their tribute on social media.

Earlier, Subhash Ghai had expressed serious concerns over Pradeep’s health with a post on Twitter. He had updated about his critical condition and wrote, “We all @Whistling_Woods pray 4 his early recovery at kokilaben hospital ICU asICUw " He also called Pradeep Guha his 'finest friend' as he extended his prayers to him and wrote, "My heart goes all out to pray for our finest friend #PRADEEP GUHA@guhapradeep film producer marketing genius who groomed many top talents in the Indian entertainment world (sic).”

IMAGE: SUBHASHGHAI1/Instagram