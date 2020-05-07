Subhash Ghai Recalls How He Lost National Award For 'Khalnayak' Only For 'Choli Ke Peeche'

In an interview with an entrainment portal, Bollywood director Subhash Ghai talked about his life as a director. He is especially known for his blockbuster movies, Khalnayak (which starred Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff) and is even planning a sequel for it. However, in the interview, Ghai recalled how the Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai song made him lose a National Award for Khalnayak.

Subhash Ghai takes a walk down the memory lane with Khalnayak and Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai song

In the interview, Subhash Ghai talked about how Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai song from Khalnayak had its fair share of controversies, but still managed to become a crowd favourite. This also remains one of Madhuri Dixit's iconic performances till date. Ghai revealed that the Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai song faced backlash and the ire of 32 social organisations.

Subhash Ghai went on to elaborate that these organisations found the song from Khalnayak vulgar. However, he was determined to have the song in Khalanayak despite such opposition. But, this eventually made him lose the National Award.

The Khalnayak director further went on to say that despite losing a National Award he had no regrets or qualms about it. Ghai further recalled how the Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai song became a crowd pleaser and reportedly resulted in the sale of one crore cassettes in one week. This also went on to become a record in itself.

Meanwhile, talking about his plans for a sequel to Khalnayak, Subhash Ghai said he planned to start casting as soon as the lockdown is over. He even has a script ready. The sequel to Khalnayak might see Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff return, but will also cast actors from the younger generation including a young antagonist with Sanjay Dutt.

In other news, Subhash Ghai was devastated to hear the news of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's death. Since last week, he is posting pictures of the two legendary actors of the Indian film industry. Take a look:

I cud never imagine that I won’t be allowed to see my best friend with bonding of 40 years of love n friendship on his last day of his departure coz of lockdown. Biggest sad day for me 👤 pic.twitter.com/cECRtNEoUI — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 30, 2020

