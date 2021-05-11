Last Updated:

Subhash Ghai Says No Nation Can Control COVID With Resources, Stresses On Self-discipline

Subhash Ghai said 'No nation can control COVID' with more medical resources like ventilators, ICU beds and pinned it on citizens' behaviour.

Image: PTI


The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has thrown light on the availability of hospital beds, oxygen supply, ventilators and ICU wards as SOS calls seeking them have been rampant over the last few days. However, Subhash Ghai, stated that 'no nation will be able to control' the pandemic by increasing these resources, as he called them ‘temporary’ solutions. The veteran filmmaker stated that the behaviour of the citizens will decide the 'course of the pandemic.'

Subhash Ghai believes behaviour more important than resources for COVID-19 

Ghai took to Twitter to state that increasing beds, oxygen, ventilators & ICU wards were ‘temporary, impossible and very expensive’ solutions to the crisis. The Ram Lakhan filmmaker gave an example of the casualties in road accidents to state that people’s behaviour and not more hospitals and other medical resources were the deciding factor. He also sent a message to ‘stay calm’.

His tweet left netizens divided:

India records dip in cases 

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 percent, the data stated.

