Subhash Ghai Shares Interesting Fact About Dilip Kumar, Says 'stood By His Friends Always'

Dilip Kumar might not be present physically but has left his infinite memories among his fans, friends, and family members. Recently ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai who had directed Dilip Kumar in the movie Karma, took to Twitter and revealed an interesting fact about the lat actor. Subhas in the post shared that the late actor had never endorsed any advertisement in his life except one where he didn't even charge a single penny.

Subhash shared the endorsement and spoke about Dilip Kumar’s initial career days. “Dilip Kumar stood by his friends always .. in his entire career he never did any endorsements, the only exception being Baburao Patel, the editor of Film India magazine, who was also into naturopathy. He endorsed his product free of any charge as Friend," Ghai tweeted.

The legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7 in Mumbai at the age of 98. Confirming Dilip Kumar's death on July 7, family friend Faisal Farooqui had tweeted from the veteran actor's official handle: "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him, we return. He was laid to rest with full state honours at Mumbai's Juhu cemetery. Faisal Farooqui on July 16 also shared a video from the late actor‘s Twitter handle to express his gratitude for all the love, prayers, and condolences Dilip Kumar received. The caption of the post read, "Thank you for all your love and messages.”

Speaking of Dilip Kumar's acting career, it had spanned over six decades. He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986). His last film was Qila, which was released in 1998.

