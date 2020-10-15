Multi-starrer Marathi Sports Drama 'Vijeta' To Release In Theatres On Nov 12

Subhash Ghai's multi-starrer sports drama Vijeta which was set to hit the theatres on March 12 gets a fresh release date. The makers of the sports drama who were eyeing a theatrical release of the film in Maharashtra, finally revealed that the film will release on November 12, 2020. The decision to release the film around Diwali emerged when the government eased down restrictions and allowed the reopening of cinema halls from October 15.

Subhash Ghai's Marathi film to release in theatres

The producer and filmmaker shared a post on Instagram along with the poster of the film that showcased the entire star cast. An elated Subhash Ghai captioned the post and wrote, “Wait is over. Back to theatres watch out a super sports entertainment film starring Subodh Bhave Pooja Sawant on 12 November to celebrate Diwali on the big screen in Maharashtra.”

The film is directed by Marathi cinema's superstar, Subodh Bhave. Marathi star, Madhav Deochake will be seen essaying a major role in the film alongside lead stars Pooja Sawant and Neha Mahajan. Interestingly, instead of being based on one sport, the film will feature various sports including sprinting, wrestling, shot put, weightlifting, cycling, and boxing. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Pritam Kagne, Sushant Shelar, Maadhav C Deochake, Manasi Kulkarni, Tanvie Kishor, Devendra Chougule, and Dipti Dhotre in pivotal roles. The film Vijeta is Ghai's second Marathi film after the 2008 film Sanai Choughade which starred stars like Subodh Bhave, Shreyas Talpade, Santosh Juvekar, and Sai Tamhankar.

Earlier, Subhash Ghai shared a post on Twitter where he spoke about his passion for films. Describing his love, the director wrote, "I can’t stop my passion for watching every good movie even on the small screen today". The filmmaker further added, "Today I am more fascinated with the powerful story than big-screen n stars". In the social media post, Subhash Ghai also shared a picture of him. Talking about writing and producing films, the Ram Lakhan maker said, "I get charged on this wonderful change in the narrative of films n stories n start writing to produce them soon".

