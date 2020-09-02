Sushant Case: Swamy Raises Questions On Mumbai Police Over AIIMS Post Mortem Reports

In a strong rebuttal to the Mumbai Police' claim over Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday said that the AIIMS post mortem reports will not be able to decide whether it is murder or suicide. A team of forensic experts from the AIIMS panel constituted to help the CBI probe into the death probe of Sushant Singh Rajput flew to Mumbai to counter-question the Mumbai doctors who had conducted the late actor's post mortem.

Putting things back in perspective, Swamy took to Twitter stating that the AIIMS report can only show what was done or not done by Cooper Hospital doctors.

Some Police officials are briefing the media that the AIIMS post mortem will decide whether it is murder or suicide. How can they when they did not have the SSR body as in the case of Sunanda? At most AIIMS report can show what was done or not done by Dr.Cooper Hospital doctors. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 2, 2020

AIIMS panel probing all angles

Last week AIIMS forensic department chief Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who is leading the team into the probe said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined. "We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," he said. The team will evaluate the injury pattern on Rajput's body and correlate it with circumstantial evidence.

Speaking to Republic TV Dr. Sudhir Gupta had also expressed his shock in the manner in which the crime scene was "contaminated." He observed that the crime scene was not kept intact and was "contaminated" thereby making it possibly "unsuitable for the examination of forensic evidence."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had approached the forensic department of the AIIMS on Friday for its medico-legal opinion in the case. This happened after the investigation agency raised doubts on the autopsy report of the late actor revealing that the doctors at Cooper Hospital had 'failed to give substantial answers' to the CBI's questions. According to the CBI, the autopsy report was allegedly 'botched' up and the report was 'misleading'. The CBI has also raised suspicions on why vital details like the time of death have been skipped in the report, as per sources.

