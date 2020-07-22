Subramanian Swamy Leads #Candle4SSR Movement Demanding Justice For Sushant, Others Join

Dr Subramanian Swamy led the protest seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput by joining the #Candle4SSR movement on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader lit a candle for the late star as Sushant's fans joined in at 8PM and recited Mantra in honour of him. The leader questioned the Mumbai Police investigation into the case and stated that there was a need for the film industry to be ‘cleansed.’

"We want justice. We don’t believe that the entire blame be pinned on him, that is unacceptable, Even the post-mortem report has not called it suicide, and termed it as asphyxia due to hanging. If there is pressure on Mumbai Police, they should inform the Centre about it and ask for a CBI probe. Or else we will approach th court," Dr Swamy told Republic TV.

He also sought a multi-dimensional probe into the film industry, also including the illegal deals, alleged links with ISI and more. He also called for the artists to be given a convenient environment to work, apart from the safety of women.

Lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, who has been appointed to look into the scope of a CBI probe into Sushant’s case, was the one to have initiated the #Candle4SSR movement. He too joined in the movement.

Let’s take an oath with Agni 🔥 that this democratic struggle of people shall not stop till we legally get Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput!#Candle4SSR ! pic.twitter.com/Wr17raMJWB — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 22, 2020

Shekhar Suman, who has also demanded justice and a CBI probe for Sushant, even visited his and Sushant's hometown Patna, also lit a lamp.

#Candle4SSR in the memory and support of sushant singh rajput.may you get justice soon.we all miss you https://t.co/YjuU4RaW4K happy where ever you are❤❤❤. pic.twitter.com/j3Jeu0ZpT2 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 22, 2020

Cricketer Manoj Tiwari, who has also been vocal in the demand for a CBI probe, too lit a lamp for Sushant.

Thanks, @ishkarnBHANDARI G for initiating this digital protest. We r with u 👍 #Candle4SSR pic.twitter.com/NSrRibqSB0 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 22, 2020

Sushant’s former co-star and ex-girlfriendAnkita Lokhande also paid tribute to Sushant by joining the movement.

Sushant was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police have ruled out fould play and stated that the death was of 'asphyxia due to hanging'. They are currently investigating the case, having questioned over 35 persons.

