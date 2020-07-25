Subramanian Swamy Says CBI Inquiry Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Inevitable

Days after sending a letter to Prime Minister demanding a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said that the first procedural step of acknowledgement from PMO has been received. Expressing that he has never seen such an 'upheaval in his life', Swamy applauded Republic TV's initiative for Justice for Sushant and said that he is also waiting for Mumbai police to complete the investigation in the case.

This comes right after Kangana Ranaut Team expressed its hope for justice and thanked the Prime Minister. Taking to Twitter, they said that 'responsive and responsible government' is the only hope in getting justice for those who are 'targeted and bullied by movie mafia', including justice for Sushant.

Our responsive and responsible government is our only hope in getting justice for Sushant and many who are still being targeted and bullied by the movie mafia.

Many thanks to our hon'ble Prime Minister 🙏@PMOIndia @narendramodi

'I will go to Court': Subramanian Swamy

Dr Swamy said: "The way things are developing and things are coming out, it is inevitable that CBI inquiry will take place, in case it is not done, I will go to Court, I am just waiting for Mumbai Police to do its job." Swamy also took to Twitter and requested the people of the country to urge their respective MPs to write to PM in order to initiate a probe in the case.

All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR's unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry.

Dr Swamy's writes to PM

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on July 15 wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. The letter mentioned how 'big Bollywood names are trying to cover up the death'. Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, Dr Swamy's lawyer shared the letter and a video on his Twitter handle explaining why a CBI investigation was needed in the case.

Dr Swamy wrote, "You are well aware, I am sure, of the untimely death of film actor Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput. My associate in law, Mr. Ishkaran Bhandari, has done research on the circumstances of his alleged suicide that he is said to have committed. Although the Police is still investigating the circumstances after registering an FIR, I learn from my sources in Mumbai that many big names in the Bollywood film world with links to Dons in Dubai are seeking to ensure a cover-up is carried out by the Police so that voluntary suicide is concluded as the reson for the demise of Mr. Rajput."

He added, "Since Maharashtra Government has many big wigs to share this view that Mr. Rajput be proved to have committed voluntary suicide, therefore, I am concerned that for public confidence Mumbai Police conducts a perceived impartial investigation."

Dr @Swamy39 letter to @narendramodi for CBI investigation for full & Transparent Justice to Sushant Singh Rajput.



He will the explain it at 4 pm in easy language for non lawyers-



Link- https://t.co/JZAZwSOfRs

